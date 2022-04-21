Mad Men alum and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Tony winner Robert Morse has died at the age of 90.

"My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90," his friend, writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, tweeted Thursday.

"A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years - filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That's Life.)"

His son, Charlie, also confirmed the sad news to Los Angeles' ABC affiliate.

The cause and place of Morse's death were not immediately disclosed.

In addition to starring in Business on Broadway in 1961, he also headlined the 1967 film adaptation.

The Massachusetts native won a second Tony Award for his portrayal of writer Truman Capote in the 1989 production of Tru. He starred in the 2016 revival of The Front Page with Nathan Lane at the age of 85.

Morse was also a seven-time Emmy nominee, whose credits include The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, City of Angels, That's Life, Love, American Style, Murder, She Wrote and Pound Puppies.