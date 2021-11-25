The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway in New York City, with thousands of spectators lining the streets to catch a glimpse of their favorite music and theater stars, as well as gigantic character balloons and themed floats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBC/Peacock broadcast opened with a performance by Annie Live! star Celina Smith singing "Tomorrow."

Local temperature was 42 degrees at 8:45 a.m.

After a scaled back parade last year due to COVID-19, this year's lineup will include 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, musical stars such as Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Nelly, Rob Thomas and K-pop group Aespa and a personal appearance by Santa Claus.

New character balloons include Grogu from Disney's The Mandalorian, Ronald McDonald by McDonald's and Pikachu and Evee from Pokemon.

The traditional holiday event is airing live on NBC, CBS and Telemundo, and streaming on Peacock and Paramount+