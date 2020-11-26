The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a little different when it kicked off Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"REMINDER This year's @Macys Thanksgiving Day festivities are not open to spectators. The bulk of the program has been pre-taped with no audience to minimize potential exposure to Covid-19. Enjoy the event by watching it on TV. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!" the New York Police Department tweeted earlier in the day.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was seen singing "Dancing in the Streets" in front of the famed Macy's department store.

NBC's broadcast of the event included pre-recorded holiday messages and memories shared by celebrities such as Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Ben Feldman, Ellen DeGeneres, Blake Shelton, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.

Balloons and floats traveled an abbreviated parade route on the warm and rainy morning, while crowds were kept away from the scene.

Last year, an estimated 3.5 million people attended.

The casts of the shuttered Broadway shows Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain't Too Proud previously filmed the performances that are airing throughout NBC's program.

Broadway theaters have been closed since March and are not expected to re-open until next spring because of the pandemic.

