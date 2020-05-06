Mackenzie McKee is calling out MTV for showing her at her "worst" on Teen Mom OG.

The 25-year-old television personality criticized the network Tuesday on Twitter after Monday's episode followed McKee in the wake of her mom Angie Douthit's death.

McKee took issue with how she and her estranged husband, Josh McKee, were portrayed on the show.

"They filmed so much good stuff. With my mom, with Josh and I. And all that's shown is the worst of the worst. That is not who we are," she wrote.

The episode showed McKee's home and a fight with Josh McKee following Douthit's death. McKee said the footage does not reflect the usual state of her house or her relationship with her husband.

"And I keep my house so clean especially when filming and they decided to make it a huge point tonight to show how messy the boys' rooms was one month after my mom passed. Like, cleaning was something that's on my mind. Ehh, my heart hurts that this is even going to air," the star tweeted.

"Josh dropped everything he had and was doing and moved in with my dad for over a month to help out and support us. Was there as best as he could be. None of that will be shown in honor of her. But a fight will be shown. The very episode of her funeral. I'm sick to my stomach," she added.

Douthit died in December following a battle with cancer. McKee paid tribute to her mom on Instagram and vowed to make her proud.

"Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me," the star wrote.

"You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you," she said. "I will make you proud momma."

McKee and Josh McKee split in August after six years of marriage and 10 years together. The pair have three children: son Gannon, 8, daughter Jaxie, 6, and son Broncs, 3.