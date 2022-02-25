Machine Gun Kelly joined forces with Willow to perform their new single "Emo Girl" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Machine Gun Kelly also performed a melody of his new songs "Ay" and "Maybe" on Thursday before he was joined onstage by Willow for "Emo Girl."

Willow, who was rocking a shaved head, danced her away onstage with a guitar in hand.

"Emo Girl" will appear on Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming album titled Mainstream Sellout, which is set to be released on March 25. The rockstar last released Tickets to My Downfall in 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly also briefly spoke with Corden about how he became close friends with the late night hosts' dad. The singer then joked about changing his album title to I Wish I Was British.