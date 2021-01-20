Machine Gun Kelly discussed switching from rap to rock with his album Tickets to My Downfall while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden asked Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday if he had a hard time convincing his label to release a rock album, his biggest success to date.

"I had disappeared for a year and the label kind of like caught wind that I was recording something. But by the time I showed up the whole album was done and I was just like, here, you have no choice. So they didn't really have a choice but to accept," Machine Gun Kelly said.

"It feels like a metaphor for jumping out of the line and making some noise," he continued.

Machine Gun Kelly described how he hopes the album's success will show labels the benefits of seeking out artists across genres.

"Now everyone just wants to re-create the same thing over and over again and I just wanted to break the mold of that," Machine Gun Kelly said.

Tickets to My Downfall was released in September and features the singles "Bloody Valentine," "Concert for Aliens" and "My Ex's Best Friend." Machine Gun Kelly has also released a short film he wrote and directed connected to the album titled Downfalls High.

Machine Gun Kelly presented a cinematic performance of "Concert for Aliens" that appeared in Downfalls High.