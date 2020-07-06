Machine Gun Kelly is mourning the death of his father on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper, real name Colson Baker, announced his father's death on Sunday. Kelly said that he was originally set to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo.

"That album was everything I wanted to say and I know it's close to my fans...but my father took his last breath this morning," Kelly said.

"I've never felt a pain this deep in my life. I'm setting my phone down. Love you. Thank you guys for everything."

Kelly did not specify a cause of death.

"Send all the love in the world to you right now brother," Barker replied to the post.

"Sending you all the love in the world," Steinfeld added.