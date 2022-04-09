Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Durk's 7220, followed by the Encanto soundtrack at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's Highlights at No. 6, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 7, Daddy Yankee's Legendaddy at No. 8, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 9 and Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 10.