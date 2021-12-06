Will Forte is on a new mission and is reunited with Kristen Wiig in the latest trailer for Peacock's MacGruber.

Forte's MacGruber is taken out of jail by Laurence Fishburne 's General Barrett Fasoose in order to take on a dangerous assignment for the U.S. government in the clip released on Monday.

MacGruber needs to reassemble his team, which includes his former lover, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig), and Dixon Piper (Phillippe). The team needs to take down MacGruber's old nemesis, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane).

"My country has invited me to die for it and I RSVP'd yes queen," MacGruber says after meeting up with Vicki St. Elmo. The pair rekindle their relationship.

MacGruber, based on Forte's MacGyver parody on Saturday Night Live and the 2010 MacGruber film, is coming to Peacock on Dec. 16.