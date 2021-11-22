Will Forte's MacGruber gives an interview from inside of a jail in a new teaser trailer for Peacock's upcoming MacGruber series.

MacGruber is asked about his career as a special operative for the United States and how he ended up behind bars in the comedic interview, which was released by Peacock on Monday.

MacGruber misses his former lover Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and vows to escape jail, noting that the government will bail him out once they need his services.

The MacGruber series, based on Forte's MacGyver parody on Saturday Night Live and the 2010 MacGruber film, is coming to Peacock on Dec. 16.

Forte is serving as co-writer and executive producer.

The eight-episode series will follow MacGruber as he battles a villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth ( Billy Zane ). MacGruber will also be reuniting his team, including Vicki and Dixon Piper ( Ryan Phillippe ).

Co-stars include Sam Elliott, Laurence FIshburne and Mickey Rourke.