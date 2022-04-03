Former James Bond portrayer Daniel Craig has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of performances of his new Broadway play, Macbeth.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority," representatives for the production announced on Twitter.

The Shakespearean tragedy's producers first scrapped Saturday's afternoon and evening shows, then later announced performances would be halted through April 7 since several other members of the company had also tested positive for the virus.

The cast also includes Ruth Negga, Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, Asia Kate Dillon, Maria Dizzia, Amber Gray, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Bobbi MacKenzie, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Danny Wolohan.