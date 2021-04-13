Celebrity couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are celebrating the birth of their first child.

People confirmed that Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, welcomed a son, Dakota, Monday in Los Angeles.

Culkin and Song named their baby boy Dakota after Culkin's late sister, who died at age 29 in December 2008 after being accidentally struck by a car.

Esquire also reported the birth.

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song told the magazine.

Culkin and Song were first linked in July 2017 after meeting on the set of the film Changeland, released in 2019. Culkin had nothing but praise for Song in an interview on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast in March 2018.

"I'm with a lady right now and she is so good to me," the actor said without mentioning Song by name.

"She just does nice things, and I feel like at first I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way. It was a strange, almost foreign concept," he added. "So that kind of thing ... I realize it is important to me."

Culkin is best known for starring in the first two Home Alone movies. He will appear in American Horror Story: Double Feature, the FX show's upcoming 10th season.

Song is known for playing London Tipton on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. She now portrays Madison Maxwell on the Hulu series Dollface.