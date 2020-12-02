Ma Rainey's Black Bottom centers on a fateful recording session for Rainey in 1927 Chicago. The movie co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman and Colman Domingo, and is the final film appearance for Boseman, who died at age 43 in August.
Davis previously starred in a 2016 adaptation of Wilson's play Fences. She appears in the new Netflix documentary Giving Voice, which follows students in the annual August Wilson monologue competition. Wilson died in 2005.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom premieres Dec. 18 on Netflix.
