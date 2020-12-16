M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' gets third season on Apple TV+
UPI News Service, 12/16/2020
Apple TV+ announced it has ordered a third season of M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller Servant.
Season 2 is set to premiere Jan. 15. It will include 10 episodes.
"I feel so lucky to announce @AppleTV is renewing #Servant for a season 3 before S2 even airs! Apple has been such a good partner & has always supported this show. I've dreamed of telling this story in 40 parts. I know that's not guaranteed by any means so this is wonderful news," Shyamalan tweeted Tuesday.
"The second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed," the streaming service said in a press release on Tuesday.
The first season followed wealthy Philadelphia couple Dorothy and Sean, who hire mysterious nanny Leanne to care for a life-like doll that Dorothy believes is their infant son, who in reality died.
When a real baby appears in their home, Dorothy doesn't seem to notice anything is amiss while Sean tries to figure out what is going on.
