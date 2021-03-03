Lupita Nyong'o discussed Marvel's Black Panther 2 and how the cast will honor late star Chadwick Boseman's legacy while appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"It's going to be different, of course, without our king to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther," the actress said.

Following the death of Boseman at the age of 43 in August, how the sequel will pan out is in question. The film, from returning director Ryan Coogler, is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022.

"Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family," Nyongo'o continued.

Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed villain Erik Killmonger in the first Black Panther, said he would return for the sequel while appearing on GMA in February.

Nyong'o also discussed her children's book Sulwe on GMA and how she heard it read out loud for the first time as Penelope Cruz read it to her daughter.

"At some point, she started crying and I started crying as well because it was so moving to see someone else from a very different cultural background touched by the story," she said.

Sulwe, which follows a child who struggles with having darker skin than anyone she knows, is being adapted into an animated musical for Netflix.

The actress, who is producing the feature, said if there is a good role for her in the musical, she will join the voice cast.