The second half of Lupin Season 1 is coming to Netflix in the summer, the streaming service announced on Twitter Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix released a promotional poster for the new episodes, featuring lead star Omar Sy sitting in a chair resembling a face.

The second half will include five new episodes directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gelin (Love at Second Sight).

Lupin, a French original series, follows gentleman thief Assane Diop (Sy) who is inspired by fictional thief Arsene Lupin. Assane Diop is attempting to avenge his father who died after being accused of a crime that he didn't commit.

Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Herve Pierre and Soufiane Guerrab also star in the series, from creator George Kay in collaboration with Francois Uzan.

Lupin launched on Netflix on Jan. 8 and has become an international hit for the streaming service by reaching 70 million households.

The show is the first French series to reach the company's Top 10 list in the U.S. and was No. 1 in France, Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Sweden.