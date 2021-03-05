Netflix is giving a glimpse of Lupin Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday featuring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a professional thief who is inspired by the Maurice Leblanc character Arsene Lupin.

Lupin follows Assane as he seeks revenge against the family that ruined his father's life. The Part 2 trailer shows Assane (Sy) search for his son, Raoul (Etan Simon), who was kidnapped by Leonard (Adama Niane) at the end of Part 1.

"Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger," an official synopsis reads.

Lupin is created by George Kay and Francois Uzan. The series co-stars Clotilde Hesme and Vincent Londez.

Part 2 will premiere on Netflix in the summer.