Production is underway on Lupin Part 3.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that filming has resumed on the French series.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of star Omar Sy on set. Sy plays Assane Diop, a master thief inspired by Maurice Leblanc's literary character Arsene Lupin.

"Guess who's back and ready to steal the show? Lupin Part 3 is now in production!" the post reads.

Lupin follows Diop (Sy) as he attempts to avenge his father's death by exposing the crimes of the wealthy Pellegrini family.

Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Herve Pierre and Soufiane Guerrab also star. The series is created by George Kay and Francois Uzan.

Lupin Part 1 premiered in January, while Part 2 was released in June. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Part 3.