South Korean singer Luna covers Doja Cat's hit single "Say So" in a new video.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group f(x), released a music video Tuesday for her Korean-language cover of the song.

In the video, Luna wears a number of pastel and brightly-colored outfits as she sings and dances.

The "Say So" cover is Luna's first release since "Even If It Hurts and Hurts." Luna released the latter song in February for the album X-MAS Project Vol. 2.

Luna released her debut solo EP, Free Somebody, in May 2016.

Luna came to fame with f(x), which released its fourth studio album, 4 Walls, in 2015. The group has largely been on hiatus since 2016.

f(x) also consists of Victoria, Amber and Krystal.