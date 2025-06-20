"To be completely honest, I thought I handled and navigated that conversation perfectly," Luke P., 31, told Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins during the Wednesday, June 18 episode of their "Almost Famous" podcast.
"But 90 percent of what came out of my mouth did not air, and I can't share it [now] because I'm [still] under contract."
He added, "But I will say this: it did not pan out the way it showed [on TV]. That's all I'm going to say!"
Luke was the recipient of Hannah's First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season in 2019, and he was very competitive and territorial of the former beauty queen, which rubbed her other suitors the wrong way and sparked many arguments.
"I believe [God] called me to be with [the other contestants], to [have the men] be steps under my feet to get there," Luke confessed of his mindset in 2019. "That's not what I would think now."
When Hannah eliminated Luke for the first time on The Bachelorette, it was during Fantasy Suite Week.
Hannah decided to end her relationship with Luke, a Christian man and born-again virgin, after a tense conversation about sex in which Luke had voiced how he'd want to leave the show if Hannah had sex with any of her other finalists.
"It was this simple: I held Hannah not to a standard of my own, which I did, but more so, how I handled that situation was I was trying to hold her to a standard that she said she wanted," Luke claimed of that tense conversation.
Luke noted that during his hometown date, Hannah had visited with the youth ministry at his church and spoke openly about her faith, values and goals for the future.
"She spent time with about 50 people at my church -- young kids. She shared her testimony and shared her story of how she came to know God and shared all these things that she wasn't going to do in the Fantasy Suites because she was going to further conversation in the relationship," Luke recalled.
"And she shared this path that I for sure was going to hold her to that standard of, 'Oh, this is what you want? Good, this is what I want. Let's get on this path.'"
Luke continued, "Not to say anything about her in any judgmental way... But that was why it panned out the way it did. I was just trying to follow what she was saying. And that's, again, I'm trying to be as clear and concise as possible."
After Hannah sent Luke packing during Fantasy Suites, he returned later that week and crashed a Rose Ceremony in attempt to win Hannah back.
"Hannah thought after sending me [home] there's no way I'd want to be with her anymore, after the last thing she told me, and she's sadly mistaken," Luke told the cameras at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She doesn't realize that I still love her and that I'm not through. This isn't over for me yet... I know she loves me, and I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that she still has feelings for me."
When Luke refused to leave, her remaining bachelors had to step in and ask the stubborn bachelor to go home.
"I remember vividly after the show, just pouring my heart out for her in prayer, praying for her future and her family and her heart. So you can imagine how my heart was very invested in that show," Luke told podcast listeners.
When looking back on his The Bachelorette experience, Luke said it was the "worst" time of his life, mainly due to the "death threats" and backlash he received from viewers.
Luke admitted he was arrogant and made many mistakes during filming, which led to him being served a huge "slice of humble pie" and learning a lot from his time on The Bachelorette.
Luke also acknowledged he was "very naive" on The Bachelorette, especially because he had told Hannah that he loved her during Week 2 of the process.
Luke apparently left the show feeling embarrassed and desperate for closure with Hannah after their heated goodbye.
"I don't talk to Hannah currently, I don't. I remember the first few years after the show, I was really hoping we could reconnect," Luke shared.
"I reached out to her via DM, email, any platform you could think of. I tried reaching out to her multiple times. Now look, I'm not throwing shade or hating on her for not replying. If I were her, I probably wouldn't reply either. I don't even know if she saw any of them."
Jed ended up winning Hannah's final rose and the pair got engaged during her The Bachelorette season finale, but their relationship was already over by the time After the Final Rose aired. Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home in Tennessee while he filmed the show.