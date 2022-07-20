Luke Evans and Olivia Colman are set to star in the upcoming animated special Scrooge: A Christmas Carol for Netflix, the streaming platform said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix tweeted the news Wednesday while also releasing a first look at the program. The special was first revealed in June as part of a slate of upcoming European-led Netflix titles.

The animated show will feature Evans as Scrooge, along with Colman as The Voice of Christmas Past.

"Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story," Netflix said in the show's official synopsis. "With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future."

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will also feature the voices of Jessie Buckley, Jonathan Pryce and Johnny Flynn. Netflix added that the show will also contain re-imagined songs from the late Leslie Bricusse, composer of the 1970 musical Scrooge.

"It's been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story and I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect but not as they've experienced them before," director Stephen Donnelly told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are more than enough psychedelic, time-traveling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale."

Evans, 43, is a Welsh actor known for his work in a number of blockbuster films, including Fast & Furious 6 and The Hobbit. He is also recognized for his role as Gaston in 2017's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

He will also be staying within the Disney realm when he stars in Robert Zemeckis' upcoming live-action Pinocchio alongside Tom Hanks, set to release on Disney+ on Sep. 8.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Colman, 48, is a British actress who rose to fame in her native U.K. for roles in the BBC series Fleabag and The Night Manager.

She gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, a role which garnered critical acclaim and earned Colman a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award.

She is also set to appear in the 2023 film Wonka with Timothee Chalamet.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will stream on Netflix in December. An exact release date has not yet been announced.