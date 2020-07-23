Country music singer Luke Combs has rescheduled the remaining dates of his What You See is What You Get tour to 2021.

The 30-year-old recording artist announced new dates for the tour Thursday on Instagram after postponing shows due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I'd play this year. Believe me, I'm just as bummed as y'all are..." Combs wrote.

"Playing shows for y'all is what I love to do, but I want y'all to be completely safe, so we're rescheduling all of the shows that were rescheduled for the rest of this year to 2021," he said. "I can't wait to see y'all in person next year."

Combs kicked off the What You See is What You Get tour in February. The tour was initially scheduled to end in April but was extended into December. The tour will now resume June 22, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

What You See is What You Get takes its name from Comb's second studio album, released in November. The album features the singles "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving," "Does to Me" and "Lovin' on You."