Luke Combs is going on tour in 2022.

The 32-year-old country music singer will perform across the U.S. on his Middle of Somewhere stadium tour.

Combs will be joined by supporting acts Jordan Davis, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson.

The singer will kick off the venture with a pair of shows Sept. 2 and 3 in Bangor, Maine, and end the tour with two shows Dec. 9 and 10 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Tickets go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin May 4 at 4 p.m.

"I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there's nothing I can do about that, but the one thing that I could do is set the price of my tickets," Combs said on Instagram. "So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic."

"I really, really hope you guys will come out and check us out. I love y'all. Can't wait to see you on the road," he added.

Combs will release his third album, Growin' Up, in June. He released a new single from the album, "Tomorrow Me," last week.

Here's the full list of dates for the Middle of Somewhere tour:

Sept. 2 and 3 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 16 and 17 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

Sept. 22 and 23 - Lake Tahoe, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 - Albany, N.Y., at MVP Arena

Oct. 14 and 15 - Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 and 22 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 28 and 29 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

Nov. 4 and 5 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Dec. 9 and 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center