Luke Bryan took to the stage on Good Morning America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old country music singer performed his song "Waves" during Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"Waves" appears on the deluxe version of Bryan's album Born Here Live Here Die Here, which was released Friday. The deluxe version features a total of six additional songs.

"I'm so excited for you all to hear the 6 songs that complete the story," Bryan said on Instagram.

Bryan released a new music video for "Waves" to accompany the album. The video centers on a "summer love story."

Bryan released the original version of Born Here Live Here Die Here and a music video for the title track in August.

"I am so proud of this music and I can't wait for the fans to hear it," he said at the time. "Hope you love it as much as I do."

Bryan also serves as a judge on the ABC reality singing competition American Idol, which is in the midst of its 19th season. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie also serve as judges on the series.