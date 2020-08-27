Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo are revisiting one of their "outdoor adventures" at Bryan's farm.

The 44-year-old country music star and 30-year-old R&B singer discussed their "surprising" friendship during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Derulo interviewed Bryan while guest hosting the ABC late-night talk show. Bryan, a "country boy," recalled how Derulo, a "city boy," had to change his clothes before they ventured out at his farm.

"Let me paint the picture. Jason comes out to my farm. I got this outdoor adventure for Jason," Bryan said. "So Jason rolls in and he's full Jason Derulo stage gear. Everything he had on was white ... Your outfit looked like it was about twenty grand."

"I called my buddy Dallas. He brought you, like, some Sebago loafers or whatever," he added. "Next time you come out I'll have you some proper farm wardrobe, some boots."

Bryan said he helped Derulo catch his first real fish in the pond at his farm.

"I got you a little spot picked out. It's waiting on you when you're ready to come back. Catch you another," the singer said.

"I'm so proud to say that I was a part of you catching your first fish," he added. "When Jason caught the fish, the look on your face. It was like you were a kid all over again. It was something I'll never forget."

Derulo, who grew up in Miami, Fla., said he had previously only caught frogs and tadpoles as a kid.

Bryan released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, this month. He will return as a judge in American Idol Season 19.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Derulo also honored a nurse, Florence Njoroge, as the show's #HealthCareHero of the week. He surprised Njoroge, whose husband has ALS, with a new, accessible minivan.