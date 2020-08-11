Luke Bryan says his mom turned on the charm while filming her cameo in his "One Margarita" video.

The 44-year-old country music singer discussed the music video during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Bryan filmed the "One Margarita" video in January during his Crash My Playa beach party in Mexico. His mom, LeClaire, and wife, Caroline, both appear in the video.

Bryan said on Late Night that his mom nearly backed out of the video at the last minute.

"My mom calls me that morning and she's like, 'Oh, I'm under the weather. I'm tired. I don't want to come down here and do the video,'" the star recalled.

"She shows up and when the lights, camera, action -- when the cameras roll -- she's dancing on barstools, table tops, getting on people's shoulders," he said. "She knows how to turn on the charm."

Bryan said people have taken to sending him three margaritas and a shot of tequila -- the drink order referenced in "One Margarita" -- if they see him at a restaurant.

"I'm like, 'Guys, I appreciate the sentiment and the gesture, but I don't really need to black out here at me and my wife's go-to restaurant,'" Bryan said.

"People expect me to just down three margaritas and take a shot of tequila and just hop in the car and start ramming cars as I fly out of the parking lot," he added.

Bryan performed "Born Here Live Here Die Here," the title track from his new album, during his visit to Late Night.

Bryan released Born Here Live Here Die Here and the "Born Here Live Here Die Here" music video last week.

"I am so proud of this music and I can't wait for the fans to hear it," he said Thursday on Instagram.