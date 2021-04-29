Luke Bryan 'back rocking' on 'American Idol' after COVID-19
UPI News Service, 04/29/2021
Luke Bryan says he's "back rocking" on American Idol following his bout with COVID-19.
The 44-year-old country music singer and television personality discussed his return to American Idol during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Bryan returned as a judge on American Idol last week after missing the first live show due to a positive COVID-19 test. On The Tonight Show, Bryan said it was "a bummer" to come down with the virus.
"You know, like so many people out there, it was -- Like, I was one of those that, I mean, I was doing as good as I could," Bryan said. "Like, I really had done a great job at, you know, masks and all of that. And then to have that happen, it was a bummer."
Bryan said he "thankfully got through" his illness without severe symptoms and is happy to be back on American Idol.
"Kind of quarantined myself off in a part of the house. And it was pretty easy -- You know, pretty easy to get through as far as my symptoms," Bryan said. "But certainly glad I'm back in the chair now. I'm back rocking."
"Love the show this year, love the talent," he added. "I mean, we get a little redundant. I mean, we keep saying, 'Our talent's better than last year,' but, you know, we -- we've had producers, and we've had [host Ryan] Seacrest, who's been there since day one. I mean, he's pretty shocked and amazed at the talent."
