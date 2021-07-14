Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Chicago Sky star Candace Parker of the WNBA and a trio of legends grace the various covers of NBA 2K22, which will be released on Sept. 10.

Doncic appears on the standard edition of the video game, which also features the colors of his native country Slovenia.

Parker will be featured on the WNBA 25th anniversary special edition of the game that will only be available at GameStop in the U.S. for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $69.99.

Parker is the first female cover athlete in NBA 2K history.

"I'm honored to work with a company that's investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I'm hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow," Parker said on Twitter.

The premium NBA 75th anniversary edition of the game will include artwork by Charly Palmer that includes Kevin Durant , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki.

"It features a trio of the NBA's most iconic big men who changed the game over the league's 75 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar represents the big man 'X' factor that still influences today's game, Dirk Nowitzki brings a global respect for the sport and Kevin Durant embodies a legend in the making," publisher 2K Sports said in a statement.

NBA 2K22 is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $69.99 and the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC for $59.99. Players who want to play across both PlayStation or Xbox consoles will have to purchase the cross-gen digital bundle for $79.99. The NBA 75th anniversary edition comes with extra content and costs $99.99.