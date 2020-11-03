Luis Troyano, who was a finalist on Season 5 of The Great British Bake Off, has died at the age of 48.

ADVERTISEMENT

Troyano's death was confirmed by his agent Anne Kibel on Twitter Tuesday. The baker died from oesophageal cancer last week.

"A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts," Kibel said.

The Great British Bake Off, known as The Great British Baking Show in the U.S., also confirmed Troyano's death on Twitter.

"We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family," the competition show said.

Troyano is survived by his wife Louise.