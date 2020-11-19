Luis Guzman is set to guest star on Season 2 of Starz drama Hightown, the network announced on Thursday.

Guzman will portray Jorge Cuevas, the cousin of Frankie ( Amaury Nolasco ), who is described as funny but deadly.

Jona Xiao, Charline St. Charles and Dominic L. Santana are also joining Season 2 in guest starring roles.

Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood are all returning from Season 1.

Hightown Season 1 launched in May and follows Jackie Quii±ones (Raymund), an LGBTQ National Marine Fisheries Service agent who investigates a murder and an opioid epidemic in Cape Cod Bay.

Starz renewed the series in June. Production is underway on the second season.

Creator Rebecca Cutter (Gotham) will be making her television directorial debut in Season 2. Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Fruitvale Station) is directing two episodes while Raymund, Dawn Wilkinson, Radium Cheung and Eagle Egilsson are also set to direct.

"I'm so in love with this cast and the way they brought my vision to life in Season 1," Cutter said in a statement.

"Now I feel inspired to create in a whole new way, through directing. I will learn from some of the best in the business - Rachel Morrison and Monica Raymund - and I can't wait to showcase Cape Cod in a new light as we focus on the off-season. We are thrilled to be back in production and bringing you the next chapter in this story," she continued.