Ludacris is a dad of four.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old actor, born Christopher Bridges, welcomed his fourth child, daughter Chance Oyali, on July 28.

Chance is Ludacris' second child with his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. The couple also have a 6-year-old daughter, Cadence, and Ludacris also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

Ludacris announced Chance's birth Monday on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Mbouguiengue with their baby girl.

"The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. Chance Oyali Bridges Born 7:57am 7/28/21," he captioned the post.

Mbouguiengue confirmed the birth and shared a photo of Cadence with baby Chance.

"Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. 7/28/21," she wrote.

Ludacris told Page Six he feels lucky to be a "girl dad."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"So far I'm a girl dad. If I ever had any doubt in my mind, I'm loving every minute of it," the star said. "I turned into the dad that doesn't know how to say no, and if they put those sad faces on it's very difficult for me to be the hard parent."

"You know when you get older, your girls going to help take care of you," he added. "My friends have told me some boys, when they grow up, they think, 'Oh, my dad will be alright.'"

Ludacris and Mbouguiengue married in December 2014. The couple announced on Mbouguiengue's birthday in May that they were expecting their second child together.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" Ludacris wrote on Instagram. "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges."

Ludacris last released the single "Found You" with Chance the Rapper in September. He most recently starred in the Fast & Furious film F9, which opened in theaters in June.