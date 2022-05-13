'Luck' teaser trailer introduces Apple TV+ animated film
UPI News Service, 05/13/2022
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Luck.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer Thursday for the animated film from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation.
Luck follows Sam (Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. The character discovers the Land of Luck and unites with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.
The teaser shows Bob (Simon Pegg), a black cat, introduce the Land of Luck and the creatures who "work behind the scenes to create those wee lucky and unlucky moments that make up your every day life."
