Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Luck.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer Thursday for the animated film from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation.

Luck follows Sam (Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. The character discovers the Land of Luck and unites with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

The teaser shows Bob (Simon Pegg), a black cat, introduce the Land of Luck and the creatures who "work behind the scenes to create those wee lucky and unlucky moments that make up your every day life."

Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue and John Ratzenberger also have voice roles.

Luck is directed by Peggy Holmes (The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning). The film premieres Aug. 5 on Apple TV+.