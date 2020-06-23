Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season.

Netflix renewed the fantasy series for Season 6 on Tuesday ahead of the show's Season 5 premiere.

"the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final," the streaming service wrote on Twitter.

Netflix previously said Season 5 would be the show's last. The series initially aired for three seasons on Fox and was picked up at Netflix following its cancellation.

Netflix said Monday that Season 5, Part 1 will premiere Aug. 21. The company shared the news alongside a 66.6-second video featuring some of the show's steamiest moments.

Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, created by Neil Gaiman . The TV series follows Lucifer ( Tom Ellis ), the Devil, who leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.

Lucifer is created by Tom Kapinos and co-stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Rachael Harris. Season 5 will consist of 16 episodes.