'Lucifer' goes to war with Michael in Season 5, Part 2 trailer
UPI News Service, 04/30/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Friday featuring Tom Ellis as the title character, Lucifer Morningstar.
The preview shows Lucifer (Ellis) struggle with daddy issues after his father, God (Dennis Haysbert), arrives on Earth. After God (Haysbert) retires, Lucifer and his twin brother, Michael, also played by Ellis, fight to take over the role.
"In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same," an official description reads.
Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman. The series follows Lucifer, the Devil, after he leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.
