Netflix is giving a glimpse of Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Friday featuring Tom Ellis as the title character, Lucifer Morningstar.

The preview shows Lucifer (Ellis) struggle with daddy issues after his father, God (Dennis Haysbert), arrives on Earth. After God (Haysbert) retires, Lucifer and his twin brother, Michael, also played by Ellis, fight to take over the role.

"In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same," an official description reads.

Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman. The series follows Lucifer, the Devil, after he leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.

The TV series is created by Tom Kapinos and also stars Lauren German Kevin Alejandro , D.B. Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

Netflix renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season in June 2020. Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand will have roles in Season 6.

Season 5, Part B premieres May 28 on Netflix.