Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new movie Luca.

The studio shared a poster Wednesday for the upcoming Disney-Pixar animated film.

The poster teases the secret of the title character, Luca. The character appears to be a young human boy but is actually a sea creature from an underwater world.

The new movie follows Luca as he spends his summer on the Italian Riviera. He meets a new friend, Alberto, but their fun is threatened by Luca's secret.

Luca marks the feature film directorial debut of Enrico Casarosa, who created the Pixar short film La Luna.

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Casarosa said in a previous statement.

"Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca," he added. "So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca."

Pixar will release a first trailer for Luca on Thursday.

Luca is slated for release June 18. The film follows the release of two Pixar films, Onward and Soul, in 2020.