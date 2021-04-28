"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Casarosa said in a previous statement.
"Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca," he added.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.