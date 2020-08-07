Luann de Lesseps says Dorinda Medley criticizes her drinking in order "to make herself feel better" about her own drinking.

The 55-year-old television personality explained on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she thinks Medley, her Real Housewives of New York co-star, "shames" her about drinking.

Thursday's episode of RHONY showed Medley bring up de Lesseps' 2017 arrest for disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer during an argument about their co-star Ramona Singer. Medley brought up the arrest after de Lesseps told her Singer was judging Medley's drinking.

"Judging me on my drinking? You went to jail for your drinking! She doesn't judge you? You went to jail on your drinking. You faltered your probation and almost went to jail again," Medley said.

On WWHL, de Lesseps said she doesn't think Medley brings up her drinking in order to cut deep.

"I just think it says a lot about her that she has to make someone feel bad about themselves and shame them in order to make herself feel better," she said. "I don't think it's about me; I think it's really more about her."

Medley previously brought up de Lesseps' mugshot during a fight on RHONY and said on WWHL in July that she "felt terrible" about her remarks.

"It was just all very emotional, and I think we're horrible day drinkers," she said.

Medley agreed with fellow guest Michael Rappaport that her fight with de Lesseps went too far.

"Yes, because I didn't remember it the next day," she said.

On Thursday, de Lesseps also discussed how she is drinking again. She said she was previously sober because of her probation.

"When I got through to the other side, I really had the choice myself to decide if I wanted to drink or not. I felt in a good place and I felt I was back in the driver's seat," she said. "Now I don't have anyone watching over my shoulder except for me."