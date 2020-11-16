Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of Steve McQueen's short film Lovers Rock.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the project Monday. Lovers Rock is part of Small Axe, a collection of five short films by McQueen.

The Small Axe anthology takes place in the West Indian community of South London. Lovers Rock is set at an 1980s house party and features a soundtrack of soul and reggae music.

The trailer shows people preparing for the party and teases romance and drama to come. The short film stars Micheal Ward and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn.

Lovers Rock will premiere Nov. 28 on Amazon Prime Video. Small Axe also features the short films Mangrove (slated for release Friday), Red, White and Blue (Dec. 4), Alex Wheatle (Dec. 11), and Education (Dec. 18).

Lovers Rock, Mangrove and Red, White and Blue opened the New York Film Festival in September.

McQueen is known for directing the films 12 Years a Slave, Shame and Widows.