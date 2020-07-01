HBO shared a teaser trailer for the show in June that shows Atticus (Majors), a black veteran, his friend Letitia (Smollett-Bell) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip across the U.S. in the 1950s in search of Atticus' father.
During their journey, Atticus, Letitia and George are threatened by racist police and a supernatural force.
Lovecraft Country is based on the Matt Ruff novel of the same name. The book reclaims and subverts the works of H.P. Lovecraft, whose writings reflect the white supremacist views he held.
