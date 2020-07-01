Lovecraft Country is coming to HBO in August.

The network shared a premiere date, Aug. 16, and a new poster for the new horror-drama series Wednesday.

The poster features the tagline "Be careful what you search for." It shows an image of a car driving down a road that has tentacles reaching out.

Lovecraft Country is created by Misha Green and stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors and Aunjanue Ellis. Green, J.J. Abrams and Get Out producer Jordan Peele serve as executive producers.

HBO shared a teaser trailer for the show in June that shows Atticus (Majors), a black veteran, his friend Letitia (Smollett-Bell) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip across the U.S. in the 1950s in search of Atticus' father.

During their journey, Atticus, Letitia and George are threatened by racist police and a supernatural force.

Lovecraft Country is based on the Matt Ruff novel of the same name. The book reclaims and subverts the works of H.P. Lovecraft, whose writings reflect the white supremacist views he held.