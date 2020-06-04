HBO is giving a glimpse of its series Lovecraft Country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview shows Atticus (Majors), a black veteran, his friend Letitia (Smollett-Bell) and his uncle George (Vance) embark on a road trip across the U.S. in the 1950s in search of his missing father.

"My father, he wrote me," Atticus says. "Said we have a secret legacy, a birthright that's been kept from us. Lovecraft country."

During their journey, Atticus, Letitia and George are threatened by police and a supernatural force.

Lovecraft Country is based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name. The book reclaims and subverts the works of H.P. Lovecraft, whose writings reflect his white supremacist views.

The HBO series is executive produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams and Get Out director Jordan Peele. The show will premiere in August.