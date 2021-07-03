Several TV and streaming shows were canceled on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO said it is not renewing writer-producer Misha Green's sci-fi drama, Lovecraft Country, for a second season.

"We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," HBO said in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Based on Matt Ruff's book, the 10-episode series starred Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors.

Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed it won't renew its comedies The Crew, Country Comfort, Mr. Iglesias and Bonding.

Mr. Iglesias -- led by Gabriel Iglesias and Sherri Shepherd -- and Bonding with Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell -- wrapped after two seasons apiece.