Hulu is giving a glimpse of its new series Love, Victor.

The streaming service shared a preview of the show Monday featuring Michael Cimino as Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School.

The first look shows Victor interviewing for a job with Benji (George Sear), his classmate and a barista. Victor starts falling for Benji while awkwardly learning to make espresso at the coffee shop.

Love, Victor takes place in the same world as Hulu's 2018 movie Love, Simon. Love, Simon centered on another gay teenager, Simon (Nick Robinson), as he struggled with his sexuality and life at Creekwood High School.

Love, Victor is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who co-wrote the Love, Simon screenplay. Love, Simon is based on the Becky Albertalli novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and was directed by Greg Berlanti.