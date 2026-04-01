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'Love Overboard' star Tim Demirjian reveals where he and Gia Aldisert stand now

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/01/2026



star Tim Demirjian has revealed where he stands with Gia Aldisert after the pair won the first season of the Hulu reality series.



ADVERTISEMENT Tim, 30, shared



But Tim played coy about whether that's because Gia, 23, is his partner.



"Obviously, a lot happened on that boat that was incredible and amazing, and a lot of stuff has happened post-show, post-boat, real life that's been equally amazing," Tim teased.



Tim said fans will have to "tune in and follow along with life after the boat and life in the real world" to find out whether he and Gia are still together.



Although Tim and Gia never made their relationship official on the yacht in Malta, they were crowned the first-ever winners of 's first season.



Tim -- who said Gabby's announcement felt "euphoric" and "surreal" -- recalled how he and Gina got to stay on the yacht by themselves for a few hours.



"We did a bunch of content. That end montage of all the photos and stuff was really just a funny gag thing that we did with production. We were just going through Malta and eating a bunch of food and taking fun pictures," he shared.



But after filming ended, Tim said he and Gia "had to keep a lot of things very much under wraps."



As the winners of , host



While Tim said he and Gia "haven't actually taken the trip" yet, she apparently "lives down the street" from Tim and so they "spend a lot of time together."



Tim therefore confirmed that the pair will be planning and taking their trip around the world "very soon."



Tim mentioned how the pair would love to go to Tokyo for the food, nightlife and "party scene" as well as Croatia and Bora Bora, where they could just "chill out on the beach" and relax.

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"It's cool because obviously we've been looking forward to the launch of the show, the cast release and everything, that's been amazing. But now we have another amazing thing to look forward to, too, which is great," Tim teased.



When looking back on his experience on , Tim said the biggest prize was meeting Gia.



"Obviously, me and Gia were super confident in our relationship and the potential to win, but at the same time we were like, 'If we win, great, but we found each other. So if we get eliminated throughout this process -- whenever -- we're fine, we found each other,'" Tim explained.



Tim apparently isn't bothered by the seven-year age gap between them either.



"She's coming up on 24 in May, and it hasn't affected much," Tim assured fans. "She doesn't act like a 24-year-old. She's very mature for her age."



Considering he met a great girl and won the trip of a lifetime, Tim said he has "no regrets at all" about his journey.



"I went for it. I put myself out there," he told the magazine.



"Yeah, I put myself in a really uncomfortable position, but I was like, 'Listen, this is what we're here for and I feel strongly about this girl. And if it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but at least I know I went 110% in on all this and put myself on the line -- or on the plank, if you want to call it that."



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All episodes of are now available to stream on Hulu.



But Tim played coy about whether his life is "amazing" right now because Gia is his partner.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS star Tim Demirjian has revealed where he stands with Gia Aldisert after the pair won the first season of the Hulu reality series.Tim, 30, shared with People that life is "amazing" right now.But Tim played coy about whether that's because Gia, 23, is his partner."Obviously, a lot happened on that boat that was incredible and amazing, and a lot of stuff has happened post-show, post-boat, real life that's been equally amazing," Tim teased.Tim said fans will have to "tune in and follow along with life after the boat and life in the real world" to find out whether he and Gia are still together.Although Tim and Gia never made their relationship official on the yacht in Malta, they were crowned the first-ever winners of 's first season.Tim -- who said Gabby's announcement felt "euphoric" and "surreal" -- recalled how he and Gina got to stay on the yacht by themselves for a few hours."We did a bunch of content. That end montage of all the photos and stuff was really just a funny gag thing that we did with production. We were just going through Malta and eating a bunch of food and taking fun pictures," he shared.But after filming ended, Tim said he and Gia "had to keep a lot of things very much under wraps."As the winners of , host Gabby Windey awarded Tim and Gia a trip around the world worth $100,000.While Tim said he and Gia "haven't actually taken the trip" yet, she apparently "lives down the street" from Tim and so they "spend a lot of time together."Tim therefore confirmed that the pair will be planning and taking their trip around the world "very soon."Tim mentioned how the pair would love to go to Tokyo for the food, nightlife and "party scene" as well as Croatia and Bora Bora, where they could just "chill out on the beach" and relax."It's cool because obviously we've been looking forward to the launch of the show, the cast release and everything, that's been amazing. But now we have another amazing thing to look forward to, too, which is great," Tim teased.When looking back on his experience on , Tim said the biggest prize was meeting Gia."Obviously, me and Gia were super confident in our relationship and the potential to win, but at the same time we were like, 'If we win, great, but we found each other. So if we get eliminated throughout this process -- whenever -- we're fine, we found each other,'" Tim explained.Tim apparently isn't bothered by the seven-year age gap between them either."She's coming up on 24 in May, and it hasn't affected much," Tim assured fans. "She doesn't act like a 24-year-old. She's very mature for her age."Considering he met a great girl and won the trip of a lifetime, Tim said he has "no regrets at all" about his journey."I went for it. I put myself out there," he told the magazine."Yeah, I put myself in a really uncomfortable position, but I was like, 'Listen, this is what we're here for and I feel strongly about this girl. And if it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but at least I know I went 110% in on all this and put myself on the line -- or on the plank, if you want to call it that."Tim previously revealed to People that he didn't have a "legitimate girlfriend" for eight years prior to his appearance and so he didn't have high expectations for meeting the love of his life on the show.All episodes of are now available to stream on Hulu.But Tim played coy about whether his life is "amazing" right now because Gia is his partner. LOVE OVERBOARD MORE LOVE OVERBOARD NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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