'Love Island USA' winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales reveal their prize money plans

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2025



USA winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales have revealed their plans for the $100,000 prize money.



ADVERTISEMENT Amaya and Bryan were crowned the winners of USA's seventh season during the show's July 13 finale on Peacock.



After America voted for Amaya and Bryan to be the winners, Amaya and Bryan each received an envelope. Amaya's envelope contained $0 and Bryan's contained $100,000.



Although the pair had just agreed to be exclusive during the show's final episode, Bryan opted to split his $100,000 prize money with Amaya, who walked away with $50,000 as a result.



"I actually do want to donate to a charity," Amaya told USA host Ariana Madix in a post-finale interview posted on 's Instagram page.



"I want to give back to a community, that's one of my biggest passions -- [which] he asked [about] early on -- is just me leaving a positive impact [on] a group of people who are in need."



As for Bryan, he said he'd also like to give back with a portion of his prize money.



"Like I told her, mental health awareness is extremely important to me," Bryan shared.



"I went through it when I was younger and I definitely want to help little kids face their emotions and everything, growing up."



Bryan also said he "definitely wants to invest the money."



Given Amaya and Bryan exited USA with both love and money, Amaya gushed about how she's "overwhelmed" and "flying in the sky" right now.



"I'm just so happy people were able to see our connection and see how real it is," Amaya told Ariana.



Amaya also explained how she feels "so seen and validated," and she continued, "and for people to see how powerful our connection is... And like, boy, was this a ride, here on ."

"But this, man, I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him," she noted.



Bryan called the pair's victory "surreal" and added, "Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I'm so thankful to meet this person. I would do this experience a hundred times over."



Reflecting on her time with Bryan in the villa, Amaya recalled, "Most of my best moments were with you. With you, I don't ever cry out of sadness. Every time I feel a heightened emotion with you, it's always just happy tears."



Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen finished USA's seventh season in second place.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

