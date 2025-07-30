HOME > Love Island Trae Patton/PEACOCK

'Love Island USA' star JaNa Craig blasts Kenny Rodriguez after they split, co-stars hint he faked entire relationship for fame and money

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/30/2025



USA star JaNa Craig has put Kenny Rodriguez on blast following their split, and co-star Leah Kateb has hinted that Kenny faked the relationship for fame and money.



ADVERTISEMENT JaNa and Kenny fell for each other on USA's sixth season in 2024, but their romance apparently crashed and burned -- and now their breakup has turned ugly.



Amid rumors JaNa had dumped Kenny after one year of dating, JaNa confirmed their relationship is over in a statement posted via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 29.



JaNa, 28, broke her silence by writing, "Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I no longer together,"



"Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is."



She continued, "Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."



JaNa also thanked fans for respecting her privacy and added, "Please know as a child of God, I will always be okay."



Kenny, 25, subsequently addressed the pair's split in a statement of his own via Instagram Stories.



"The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately," he shared.



"Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term."



Kenny concluded, "I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."



Moments after seeing Kenny's public statement, JaNa slammed her ex-boyfriend for being dishonest.



"Stfu you manipulative liar," JaNa wrote on Tuesday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off."



Fellow USA Season 6 star Leah Kateb showed her support for JaNa by issuing Kenny another warning.



"Kenny, put a sock in it ChatGPT headass," Leah wrote on Instagram that same day, before suggesting Kenny had used JaNa.



"Tell the truth for once! Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!!! Tryna make it seem like it's something it's not."



Hours after JaNa and Kenny's split made headlines, JaNa's friend Charmane Smith took to Instagram Stories and urged women to search their partners' phones, according to Us.



"Never spare a man... Dog them out babygirl," Charmane wrote in a since-deleted post on Tuesday.



"My advice for women in relationships: if you have access -- go thru [sic] your man's phone TODAY. Search keywords like 'I don't like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I'm faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can't wait to be done w this so I can f*** hella b*tches."



She added, "You'll thank me later," before posting a second message that she also later deleted.



ADVERTISEMENT



JaNa confirmed her breakup with Kenny after fans noticed JaNa had unfollowed Kenny on Instagram.



The unusual social media activity continued with Leah and fellow USA Season 6 cast member Serena Page unfollowing Kenny. Serena's boyfriend, Kordell Beckham, and Leah's partner, Miguel Harichi, also followed suit.



On Monday, July 28, a source



However, the source refuted online rumors by claiming there "was no big, public blowout" at David Dobrik's birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 26.



"That did not happen," the source noted.



JaNa and Kenny ended the sixth season of USA in third place last year.



In June 2024, Kenny had boasted about the impressive level of "communication and trust" he shared with JaNa during a joint appearance on "The Viall Files."



JaNa and Kenny went on to film : Beyond the Villa together. They were still dating when they wrapped filming, and the show just premiered its first season earlier this month.



The Peacock spinoff has reportedly featured JaNa and Kenny arguing about whether to move in together. The pair had decided to live in separate apartments in Los Angeles, CA, with JaNa wishing they could be under one roof.



Beyond the Villa will continue to drop new episodes every Thursday on Peacock in the aftermath of JaNa and Kenny's breakup.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS USA star JaNa Craig has put Kenny Rodriguez on blast following their split, and co-star Leah Kateb has hinted that Kenny faked the relationship for fame and money.JaNa and Kenny fell for each other on USA's sixth season in 2024, but their romance apparently crashed and burned -- and now their breakup has turned ugly.Amid rumors JaNa had dumped Kenny after one year of dating, JaNa confirmed their relationship is over in a statement posted via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 29.JaNa, 28, broke her silence by writing, "Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I no longer together," according to Us Weekly."Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is."She continued, "Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."JaNa also thanked fans for respecting her privacy and added, "Please know as a child of God, I will always be okay."Kenny, 25, subsequently addressed the pair's split in a statement of his own via Instagram Stories."The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately," he shared."Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term."Kenny concluded, "I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."Moments after seeing Kenny's public statement, JaNa slammed her ex-boyfriend for being dishonest."Stfu you manipulative liar," JaNa wrote on Tuesday."You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off."Fellow USA Season 6 star Leah Kateb showed her support for JaNa by issuing Kenny another warning."Kenny, put a sock in it ChatGPT headass," Leah wrote on Instagram that same day, before suggesting Kenny had used JaNa."Tell the truth for once! Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!!! Tryna make it seem like it's something it's not."Hours after JaNa and Kenny's split made headlines, JaNa's friend Charmane Smith took to Instagram Stories and urged women to search their partners' phones, according to Us."Never spare a man... Dog them out babygirl," Charmane wrote in a since-deleted post on Tuesday."My advice for women in relationships: if you have access -- go thru [sic] your man's phone TODAY. Search keywords like 'I don't like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I'm faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can't wait to be done w this so I can f*** hella b*tches."She added, "You'll thank me later," before posting a second message that she also later deleted."I don't play about Jana!!!!!!" Charmane concluded.JaNa confirmed her breakup with Kenny after fans noticed JaNa had unfollowed Kenny on Instagram.The unusual social media activity continued with Leah and fellow USA Season 6 cast member Serena Page unfollowing Kenny. Serena's boyfriend, Kordell Beckham, and Leah's partner, Miguel Harichi, also followed suit.On Monday, July 28, a source told People that JaNa had broken up with Kenny on Sunday, July 27 and "they will not be getting back together."However, the source refuted online rumors by claiming there "was no big, public blowout" at David Dobrik's birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 26."That did not happen," the source noted.JaNa and Kenny ended the sixth season of USA in third place last year.In June 2024, Kenny had boasted about the impressive level of "communication and trust" he shared with JaNa during a joint appearance on "The Viall Files."JaNa and Kenny went on to film : Beyond the Villa together. They were still dating when they wrapped filming, and the show just premiered its first season earlier this month.The Peacock spinoff has reportedly featured JaNa and Kenny arguing about whether to move in together. The pair had decided to live in separate apartments in Los Angeles, CA, with JaNa wishing they could be under one roof.Beyond the Villa will continue to drop new episodes every Thursday on Peacock in the aftermath of JaNa and Kenny's breakup. LOVE ISLAND MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

Jill Chin reveals she wanted to quit 'Bachelor in Paradise' much sooner

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT



















































Page generated Wed Jul 30, 2025 16:12 pm in 0.76141786575317 seconds



