'Love Island USA' star Chelley Bissainthe confirms split from Ace Greene

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/15/2025



USA stars Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene have called it quits on their relationship about five months after the finale.



Chelley confirmed her split from Ace during a December 15 appearance on SiriusXM's Page Six Radio,



Chelley, who had begun dating Ace on Season 7 of the Peacock reality show, shared, "So, Ace and I actually decided to part ways."



Chelley told the radio show's co-hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy, "It really was a tough decision for the both of us and very hard to decide, but, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go, so I think we just got to that decision."



The breakup was "mutual," according to Chelley, and it was an amicable breakup in which they had "respect and understanding" for each other.



"We wanted this to work, but sometimes things don't work," Chelley noted.



"Couples go through things that are very challenging, and sometimes the best thing to do is just make a decision that needs to be made. It was just a mutual agreement of like, 'You know what? This is for the best.'"



Chelley hinted that she feels guilty about letting down the former couple's supporters and fans, but she acknowledged, "I'll trust that they'll understand that this decision needed to be made if we were able to come to this mutual decision."



Chelley pointed out how "a lot happens in relationships" and most people can probably relate to that.



"I think out of respect for the both of us, the details aren't really necessary. I think we can be peaceful and just understand that we're good with being able to be on the same page," Chelley said when asked what went wrong.



Outside noise apparently didn't play a role in the demise of their relationship.



In fact, Chelley had asked Ace to separate their relationship from the media, and she said she never felt pressure to make things work simply because they're in the public eye, according to Us.



Chelley boasted about how she and Ace truly loved each other.

"Challenges happen in relationships and sometimes, you want to just be able to say, 'You know what, let's leave it right here before it turns into something it never needs to be,'" Chelley explained.



"We can leave off on light and love, you know?"



Chelley and Ace reportedly met in the real world before they sparked a romantic connection on Season 7 of USA.



While Chelley and Ace didn't make it to the finale, they continued to pursue their relationship once they returned home.



However, many fans noticed that Chelley and Ace were left out of the November cast announcement for : Beyond the Villa's second season.



Beyond the Villa will follow several USA couples from Season 7 as they attempt to navigate life and love after the reality show.



For Chelley's part, she said she's looking forward to "healing" and "a lot of growth" in 2026, away from the spotlight.



"This whole process is going to come with... a lot of time with myself," Chelley revealed.



Chelley continued, "Sometimes we want it to last a lifetime, and sometimes it's just for that moment in time... At the end of the day, I wish Ace the best and for myself."



Season 7 couple Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen are still an item, as are Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway.



But USA

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

