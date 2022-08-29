A pair of fan favorites were crowned the winners of Peacock's popular reality show Love Island USA Season 4.

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, both 29, beat out 34 other couples. The couple received a $100,000 grand prize, which they will split.

Morrison, originally from London, works as a babysitter and model, and also writes in her spare time.

Pandolfi, a native New Yorker, is a personal trainer and real estate agent who is described by Peacock as kind, inviting and calm.

Both live in Los Angeles.

The pair were among the first to couple up during the season, finding each other during the first episode and managing to stay together despite a number of challenges.

The two runner-up couples in Season 4 were Deb Chubb and Jessie Bray, and Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight, who had similarly all met during the first episode of the season.

Hosted by Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Love Island USA is based on the popular British reality show of the same name. It follows a group of singles, isolated on a remote island villa, who must couple up and find love.

Members of the public vote on who to boot off the island throughout the show, and the finale sees the winner chosen exclusively through an online fan vote.

The series, produced by ITV Entertainment, made the move to Peacock for Season 4 after the previous three installments were hosted on CBS.

A fifth season is likely to premiere in 2023, though it has not been confirmed by Peacock.

While both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the show remain popular among fans, the series -- particularly in the U.K. -- has garnered controversy.

At least four people connected to the British show have reportedly died by suicide, including Caroline Flack, the former host of the series, who died in 2020.