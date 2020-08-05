CBS announced on Wednesday that the U.S. version of reality series Love Island will return for Season 2 on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 will kick off with a two-hour episode. New episodes will then air nightly at 9 p.m. EDT including a two-hour episode every Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT that will showcase the best moments from the week.

The new season will also be available to stream live and on-demand through CBS All Access.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are returning, alongside a new cast of Islanders who will be announced at a later date.

Love Island follows a group of singles who must couple up every few days to avoid being eliminated.

Season 2 will take place in Las Vegas at hotel The Cromwell. Love Island producer ITV Entertainment has said the company will follow health and safety protocols on set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All staff, crew and cast members will be within quarantined bubbles where they will undergo isolation before production begins. Testing will be done prior to beginning work and will continue on throughout the season along with daily screenings for symptoms.