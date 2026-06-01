HOME > Love Island Ben Symons/Peacock

'Love Island USA' pulls cast member from Season 8 for allegedly using racial slur

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/01/2026



USA has dropped a cast member just days ahead of the show's Season 8 premiere.



ADVERTISEMENT Vasana Montgomery has been removed from the cast after social media posts showing her using a racial slur resurfaced, Deadline



Vasana, a 25-year-old business owner from Beaverton, OR, allegedly used the N-word online.



Vasana's dismissal comes only two days after the new USA cast was announced.



A Peacock spokesperson told Deadline that videos of Vasana's alleged racial slur are privately owned and could not be viewed -- and therefore vetted by producers -- until they were shared publicly after the casting announcement.



Vasana boasted in the show's promo video how she's the "full package" and doesn't have a specific type when it comes to dating.



Vasana's removal marks the second consecutive year a contestant on USA has exited the show amid controversy over past social media activity.



In June 2025, Yulissa Escobar left the villa one day after the Season 7 premiere following backlash over a resurfaced video in which she repeatedly used the N-word.



Yulissa's departure was acknowledged midway through the season's second episode with a brief on-screen statement. Yulissa later apologized for her remarks, although she has since made social media posts appearing to downplay the incident, according to Deadline.



Just weeks later, fellow Season 7 islander Cierra Ortega also departed the series after social media users resurfaced a post in which she had used a racial slur targeting Asians.



Narrator Iain Stirling reportedly told viewers during Episode 30 that Cierra had left the villa "due to a personal situation."



Following her exit, Cierra released a video statement in which she took responsibility for using the term but maintained she had been unaware of its meaning at the time.



"I do want to hold my hands up and say that I take accountability for using the word, but I do want it to be known that I genuinely had no idea that it was a slur. I had no idea of its meaning," Cierra reportedly said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Now that Vasana has been removed from the cast, the remaining Islanders set to appear on USA's eighth season include Aniya Harvey from Tyrone, GA; Beatriz Hatz from San Diego, CA; Bryce Dettloff from Los Angeles, CA; and Gabriel Vasconcelos from Miami, KC.



The rest of the Islanders are Chandler from Fresno, CA; Kenzie Annis from Kennesaw, GA; Melanie Moreno from Los Angeles, CA; Sean Reifel from Easton, PA; Sincere Rhea from Cape May, NJ; Trinity Tatum from Newport News, VA; and Zach Georgiou from Birmingham, England.



Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix will be reprising her role as host of USA.



Last week, USA released a statement



"The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community," read the May 27 post.



"We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected."



The show continued, "This is a space for fun, not negativity -- so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!"



USA is set to premiere Season 8 on Tuesday, June 2 at 9PM ET on Peacock.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS USA has dropped a cast member just days ahead of the show's Season 8 premiere.Vasana Montgomery has been removed from the cast after social media posts showing her using a racial slur resurfaced, Deadline reported Vasana, a 25-year-old business owner from Beaverton, OR, allegedly used the N-word online.Vasana's dismissal comes only two days after the new USA cast was announced.A Peacock spokesperson told Deadline that videos of Vasana's alleged racial slur are privately owned and could not be viewed -- and therefore vetted by producers -- until they were shared publicly after the casting announcement.Vasana boasted in the show's promo video how she's the "full package" and doesn't have a specific type when it comes to dating.Vasana's removal marks the second consecutive year a contestant on USA has exited the show amid controversy over past social media activity.In June 2025, Yulissa Escobar left the villa one day after the Season 7 premiere following backlash over a resurfaced video in which she repeatedly used the N-word.Yulissa's departure was acknowledged midway through the season's second episode with a brief on-screen statement. Yulissa later apologized for her remarks, although she has since made social media posts appearing to downplay the incident, according to Deadline.Just weeks later, fellow Season 7 islander Cierra Ortega also departed the series after social media users resurfaced a post in which she had used a racial slur targeting Asians.Narrator Iain Stirling reportedly told viewers during Episode 30 that Cierra had left the villa "due to a personal situation."Following her exit, Cierra released a video statement in which she took responsibility for using the term but maintained she had been unaware of its meaning at the time."I do want to hold my hands up and say that I take accountability for using the word, but I do want it to be known that I genuinely had no idea that it was a slur. I had no idea of its meaning," Cierra reportedly said.Now that Vasana has been removed from the cast, the remaining Islanders set to appear on USA's eighth season include Aniya Harvey from Tyrone, GA; Beatriz Hatz from San Diego, CA; Bryce Dettloff from Los Angeles, CA; and Gabriel Vasconcelos from Miami, KC.The rest of the Islanders are Chandler from Fresno, CA; Kenzie Annis from Kennesaw, GA; Melanie Moreno from Los Angeles, CA; Sean Reifel from Easton, PA; Sincere Rhea from Cape May, NJ; Trinity Tatum from Newport News, VA; and Zach Georgiou from Birmingham, England.Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix will be reprising her role as host of USA.Last week, USA released a statement condemning "negativity" prior to the unveiling of its Season 8 cast."The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community," read the May 27 post."We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected."The show continued, "This is a space for fun, not negativity -- so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!"USA is set to premiere Season 8 on Tuesday, June 2 at 9PM ET on Peacock. LOVE ISLAND MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'90 Day Fiance': Anabelle accuses Shea of cheating, Mido demands move to Hollywood, Thomas disappoints Paula

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Mon Jun 01, 2026 18:12 pm in 0.42827296257019 seconds



