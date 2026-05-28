HOME > Love Island Peacock

'Love Island USA' issues statement about "negativity" ahead of Season 8 cast reveal

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/28/2026



USA has released a statement condemning "negativity" prior to the unveiling of its Season 8 cast.



ADVERTISEMENT Peacock is about to reveal the Season 8 cast of USA, which is set to premiere Tuesday, June 2 at 9PM ET, with new episodes streaming daily except for Wednesdays.



But before USA kicks off its new season, the show posted a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27.



"The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community," read the post.



"We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected."



The show continued, "This is a space for fun, not negativity -- so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!"



USA features a group of sexy singles looking for love.



As the cast members mix and mingle, Islanders couple up and face challenges together.



However, new "bombshells" continue to arrive, raising temptation and forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.



Viewers are able to vote for their favorite couples via the USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who will go home heartbroken.



As the Islanders film nonstop for weeks, viewers can watch watching daily episodes, except for on Wednesdays, and help to determine the fate of the cast members.



Season 7 of USA, which was hosted by Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, made headlines in Summer 2025 because fans got a little too invested in the drama.



Some fans actually tried to contact the Islanders off screen, resulting in invasive behavior.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ariana issued a statement at the time, telling some USA viewers that they took things too far,



"I do want to say something to some of those people who are online," she said during a June 2025 episode of Aftersun. "Don't be contacting people's families. Don't be doxxing people."



Ariana also asked people to stop going on the Islanders' social media pages and "saying rude things."



The show's host continued, "You still have time to delete all of that because the Islanders don't have their phones. So we are giving you a chance because this is a fun, amazing and beautiful show."



Ariana told viewers they "should be thanking" each member of the cast for "every single day" they commit their time to filming.



Peacock also had to reprimand "cyberbullying, harassment or hate" online.



"We don't love [that]," the streaming service reportedly said in a statement that aired in a June 2025 episode.



"The keyword in is... love. We love our fans. We love our islanders."



ADVERTISEMENT



Amaya and Bryan have since parted ways and called it quits on their relationship, but two couples are still together: Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen as well as Iris Kendall and TJ Palma.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS USA has released a statement condemning "negativity" prior to the unveiling of its Season 8 cast.Peacock is about to reveal the Season 8 cast of USA, which is set to premiere Tuesday, June 2 at 9PM ET, with new episodes streaming daily except for Wednesdays.But before USA kicks off its new season, the show posted a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27."The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community," read the post."We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected."The show continued, "This is a space for fun, not negativity -- so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!"USA features a group of sexy singles looking for love.As the cast members mix and mingle, Islanders couple up and face challenges together.However, new "bombshells" continue to arrive, raising temptation and forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.Viewers are able to vote for their favorite couples via the USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who will go home heartbroken.As the Islanders film nonstop for weeks, viewers can watch watching daily episodes, except for on Wednesdays, and help to determine the fate of the cast members.Season 7 of USA, which was hosted by Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, made headlines in Summer 2025 because fans got a little too invested in the drama.Some fans actually tried to contact the Islanders off screen, resulting in invasive behavior.Ariana issued a statement at the time, telling some USA viewers that they took things too far, according to Us Weekly."I do want to say something to some of those people who are online," she said during a June 2025 episode of Aftersun. "Don't be contacting people's families. Don't be doxxing people."Ariana also asked people to stop going on the Islanders' social media pages and "saying rude things."The show's host continued, "You still have time to delete all of that because the Islanders don't have their phones. So we are giving you a chance because this is a fun, amazing and beautiful show."Ariana told viewers they "should be thanking" each member of the cast for "every single day" they commit their time to filming.Peacock also had to reprimand "cyberbullying, harassment or hate" online."We don't love [that]," the streaming service reportedly said in a statement that aired in a June 2025 episode."The keyword in is... love. We love our fans. We love our islanders."USA's seventh season ended with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales winning the show.Amaya and Bryan have since parted ways and called it quits on their relationship, but two couples are still together: Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen as well as Iris Kendall and TJ Palma. LOVE ISLAND MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Mormon Wives' producer says both Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen may return NEXT STORY >>

Taylor Frankie Paul says "psychological torture" damaged her, shares photo of bruise

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Fri May 29, 2026 9:02 am in 0.42554092407227 seconds



